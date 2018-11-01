If Democrats take control of the U.S. House following the Nov. 6 election, as many pundits predict, the party’s caucus will need able newcomers like Wisconsin’s Dan Kohl. With deep roots in Wisconsin, Kohl would be a knowing and engaged representative for the people of the 6th District, which stretches from the historic industrial cities on the state’s eastern shore to the farm country and small towns of Columbia County. Kohl’s extensive background in business and international relations ensures that he could serve far more effectively in D.C. than hapless incumbent Glenn Grothman.
