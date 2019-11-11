Since Donald Trump became president, explains Congressman Mark Pocan, Wisconsin has lost over 1600 farms — most of them dairy farms. The congressman from the Town of Vermont in rural Dane County says the state is on track this year to lose another 600 farms.
“We need to keep those family farms,” said Pocan, who represents farm counties across south central and southwestern Wisconsin. “They’re absolutely the backbone of our rural economy.” Yet, under Trump, the trajectory is in exactly the wrong direction. “With tariffs by tweet and trade wars at the expense of farmers,” the congressman said of the president, “he's led a path of destruction through the Midwest — crippling farming communities across Wisconsin.”
Pocan is right. For Wisconsin farmers, Trump has become an existential threat. If he is on the ballot next year, the choice for rural voters will be stark: Trump or the future.
