Whether Madison should keep police officers in its high schools is an emotional issue involving the safety of our children.
But that emotion is no excuse for jeering at speakers during a public meeting, or blocking the public from recording what is said and by whom. Difficult decisions require civility and transparency so the best points and differing perspectives can be heard and considered.
A near-physical confrontation and disputes about filming the committee's work resulted in high tensions at the meeting Wednesday.
That’s not what happened last week when a school committee meeting devolved into shouting and near fights between speakers. The disturbing and embarrassing display should not be repeated.
Our editorial board strongly favors keeping a school-based officer in each of the city’s main high schools to encourage safety and respond to calls for help. These officers, known as education resource officers, or EROs, get to know students so they can better defuse difficult situations that might otherwise lead to violence. Fights and classroom disturbances are increasing, school officials say, and a school police officer disarmed a student with a gun in February. With heightened fears of school shootings across the country, parents deserve the peace of mind an officer in a school building provides.
OUR VIEW: Cops build rapport with students, deter crime, have proven they are helping keep students safe
Critics claim the officers unfairly target minority students and criminalize behavior that could be better dealt with by school officials. We disagree, and so does most of the community. Last spring’s School Board election was the best indication of public sentiment, when a former police officer who strongly supported EROs defeated an incumbent board member who sounded skeptical.
Nonetheless, we respect the right of police critics to have their say. But they also should be willing to listen — and let others see and hear what is said.
A handful of disrupters at last week’s school meeting tried to block a conservative blogger from filming students who spoke. They stood in front of his cellphone camera and tried to block it with their hands and objects.
That was wrong, as the meeting’s chairman reminded attendees after a recess to try to calm the mood. Under state law, public meetings are just that — public. They can be recorded by anyone, unless committee members cite a narrow exemption for closing a meeting, which didn’t happen.
Mayor Paul Soglin and Police Chief Mike Koval said Thursday that a liaison program would not work.
Those who worry about students being recorded at a public meeting should remember that the city itself routinely broadcasts proceedings, though not this one. And anyone can access the city’s footage on the internet. Moreover, news reporters — including our own — filmed parts of last week’s heated interactions. That’s the news media’s job: to let the public know what happens.
This decision requires more than public input. It requires calm and careful consideration, and respect for an open process that lets everyone assess varying views.