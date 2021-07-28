Editorial: Commission should explore barring Trump and his co-conspirators from state ballots

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blocked Republican Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio from serving on the bipartisan congressional committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, she said, “With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee.”
That was the appropriate and necessary response to a provocation by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the California Republican who sought to disrupt the inquiry by nominating colleagues who carried the banner of the insurrection onto the floor of the House when they voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election
There can be no middle ground as regards what happened on Jan. 6. Trump was thoroughly beaten in his bid for a second term. He trailed in the popular vote by 7 million votes, he lost the Electoral College by 74 votes, and five states that backed him as the Republican nominee in 2016 flipped to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020. Yet the former president claimed the election was “stolen” from him, and a substantial number of Republicans in the House and the Senate endorsed his Big Lie. Their dishonesty is indefensible. But some members, including Banks and Jordan, took the next and clearly disqualifying step of voting to block acceptance of the Electoral College results that elected Biden.
Pelosi had to reject Banks and Jordan. These reckless partisans had made it clear that they could not be trusted to engage in an honest inquiry into their own lawless actions as part of what has come to be known as “the sedition caucus.”
There are those who may suggest that “sedition” is too harsh a word for the infamy in which Trump, Banks, Jordan and others engaged. But Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe does not shy away from the language of accountability.
As regards the former president’s actions leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Tribe argues, “Trump whipped up a violent mob seeking to take the law into its own hands against Congress, against the electorate’s will, and in defiance of our constitutional rule of law — leaving five dead, countless bloodied and a nation permanently scarred. While justice for the country as a whole may prove elusive, (lawsuits filed by U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-California, and others) can provide a measure of justice to some of Trump’s victims and, in doing so, reveal Marbury’s foundational promise to have endured the test of these last turbulent years.”
Tribe highlights two claims made by Swalwell: “First,” he writes in The Hill, “that Trump and co-conspirators, including Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Alabama, and attorney Rudy Giuliani, violated extant provisions of the 1871 Third Force Act, enacted to deter groups like the Ku Klux Klan from ‘conspir(ing) to prevent, by force, intimidation, or threat,’ the discharge of official duties, such as Congress’s certification of a presidential election — and then, knowing of the conspiracy, ‘neglect(ing) or refus(ing)’ to exercise their ‘power to prevent or aid in preventing’ its harms. Second, that they violated provisions of D.C. law by inciting the riot, organizing it to target and injure political opponents, and setting into motion the entire chain of deadly events. Those claims should survive even the strongest available legal objections.”
Whatever may be the trajectories of the various lawsuits that have targeted Trump and his cabal, and wherever the congressional inquiry may lead, it is now clear that decisions will need to be made to exclude the worst players from positions where they can do more harm.
This is something that Wisconsin officials need to recognize.
Late last month, constitutional lawyers with the group Free Speech for People contacted election officials in all 50 states — including members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission — to remind them that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitutions bars formally elected officials who engaged in an insurrection from again holding public office.
“Initially enacted in the wake of the Civil War, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies from public office any individual who has taken an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and then engages in insurrection or rebellion against the United States, or gives aid or comfort to those who have,” notes the group. “President Trump’s incitement of the violent insurrection on January 6th, which claimed the lives of five people and injured more than 140 officers, disqualifies him from holding future public office under this constitutional provision. Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, and other elected officials who gave aid or comfort to the insurrectionists would also be disqualified.”
In their letter to Wisconsin’s election commissioners, Free Speech for People president Jon Bonifaz and lawyers Ron Fein, Gillian Cassell-Stiga and Ben Clements, urge the commissioners to “exercise your authority and obligation to exclude Mr. Trump from the ballot.”
Pointing out that Trump continues to peddle the Big Lie that inspired the insurrection as he now openly flirts with seeking the presidency in 2024, these experts in Constitutional law have notified the commissioners that, “You have the authority and responsibility to determine, as part of the state ballot qualification process, that Mr. Trump is ineligible to appear on a presidential ballot because, ‘having previously taken an oath … to support the Constitution of the United States,’ he then proceeded to ‘engage in insurrection or rebellion against the same.’”
“There is no constitutional requirement that Congress, a court, or anyone else formally adjudicate this question before you may decide his eligibility for the ballot,” they conclude. “Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment disqualifies officials who have engaged in insurrection from holding office without requiring any particular decision maker to make that determination, and ‘Constitutional provisions are presumed to be self-executing.’”
Just as Pelosi’s decision to exclude Trump’s co-conspirators from the Jan. 6 committee was entirely reasonable, it is entirely reasonable for the Wisconsin Election Commission to explore prospects for barring Trump and others who encouraged the insurrectionists from the state ballot.
