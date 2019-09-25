New York real estate developer and reality-TV star Donald Trump says he cares about the farm families of Wisconsin.
That’s rich.
Trump can’t even find rural Wisconsin.
When the president swept into Wisconsin in July to talk about farm policy, guess where he traveled to try to explain away the farm crisis his policies have spawned? Milwaukee.
In Wisconsin’s largest city, the president announced that rural folks did not need to worry. “Some of the farmers are doing well,” he declared.
“We're over the hump,” Trump said of the hard times in farm country. “We're doing really well."
Seriously?
Maybe if the president had gotten out of Milwaukee and visited some Wisconsin farms, he wouldn’t sound so scorchingly ignorant. Instead, the president attended a fundraising event in the posh Milwaukee suburb of Fox Point, where members of the investor class paid $2,900 or more to mingle with him. The event raised an estimated $3 million for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, in which he must win Wisconsin — which he carried by a narrow 22,000-vote margin in 2016 – if he is to have any hope of gaining a second term.
The president will need to spend all that money and more if he hopes to convince savvy farmers and small-town voters that his policies have been good for rural Wisconsin.
Dairy state farmers are not “over the hump,” and they are not “doing well.” They are suffering from the president’s chaotic and misguided “trade war” with China AND from the general neglect of the concerns of working farmers by a Trump administration Department of Agriculture that has sold out to corporate agribusiness.
The tariff issue keeps dialing up and dialing down, according to Trump’s mood. But the bias in favor of the corporate interests that exploit rural America is steady — and deeply destructive.
"Farmers are really struggling right now," Columbia County dairy farmer Sarah Lloyd said during last weekend’s Farm Aid concert at Alpine Valley near East Troy. "Dairy farmers have been under five years of low prices that aren't covering our cost of production. That's why you're seeing so many dairy farms going out of business."
News coverage of the concert told the real story of what’s happening to farm families in Wisconsin and across the country. “Farm Aid was inspired by a farm crisis,” announced an NBC report. “Now in its 34th year, it faces another one.”
Consider the facts, as detailed by Wisconsin U.S. House members:
• Wisconsin agricultural exports to China fell by 25 percent in the first four months of 2019.
• Wisconsin had a record high number of dairy farm closings in 2018 with the state leading the nation in family farm bankruptcies for the second year in a row.
• An average of three farms close a day in Wisconsin.
Congressman Mark Pocan worries that the president and his aides are actually in the process of making things worse for Wisconsin dairy farmers.
“I am concerned that this administration isn’t prioritizing Wisconsin dairy farmers as they continue to face the brunt of his failed trade war,” said Pocan, who makes his home in the rural Town of Vermont in western Dane County. “At this time, I demand to know how the president will help — not hurt — Wisconsin farmers as they work tirelessly to compete in a global marketplace where this administration has tipped the scales against them.”
As part of that demand, Pocan and Wisconsin Democrats Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, and Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, recently signed on to a letter to U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer regarding reports that the administration has failed to defend the interests of Wisconsin dairy farmers in negotiations toward a vital bilateral trade agreement with Japan.
“The president has frequently promised that his negotiations would lead to the best trade agreements for our farmers, but that hasn’t been the case. Instead, our dairy farmers are stuck competing on an uneven global playing field,” said Kind, whose rural district has been one of the hardest hit in the country. “In a time where three Wisconsin dairy farms are closing a day, there couldn’t be a worse possible time to leave them behind. If Ambassador Lighthizer had consulted with Congress on this trade agreement, perhaps he would have been better prepared to get dairy farmers the deal they need and deserve. This administration needs to stop using our farmers as pawns and start making trade deals that empower them.”
Adding to the dire situation for dairy farmers came bad news on the manufacturing front. Citing regional data from the U.S. Labor Department, Bloomberg reported last Friday that Wisconsin has lost more than 5,000 factory jobs in the last 12 months — second worst in the country.
Donald Trump is often referred to as a con man. Now he is trying to con Wisconsin farmers by telling them not to believe their own eyes. Rather, he urges them to imagine that they’re “over the hump” and headed for prosperity. The truth, as Wisconsin Farmers Union President Darin Von Ruden said after the president’s recent visit, is the opposite of what the Trump claims.
“If he’s saying farmers are over the hump, he would be badly mistaken,” explained Von Ruden, a third-generation dairy farmer from the Westby area in southwestern Wisconsin’s Vernon County. “In order to get over the hump we need to stop losing dairy farms.”
