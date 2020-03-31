Editorial: Capital Times picks for Dane County Board

DISTRICT 26: Kevin Cunningham

An Eagle Scout who served as a Hospital Corpsman in the Navy and is now a scientist, Kevin Cunningham is the kind of candidate who posts “The ultimate handwashing guide with visual to show you why it's necessary” on his Facebook page. He’s ready to serve in this critical moment. And he’s a committed progressive whose platform highlights commitments to fight for affordable housing, cleaning up the lakes and watching out for the most vulnerable. His opponent, Holly Hatcher, a registered nurse with solid progressive instincts, would also be a fine board member. Our endorsement goes to Cunningham because we think he’d be an especially strong addition to the board at this time.

DISTRICT 31: Jerry Bollig

Having served 18 years on the Oregon Village Board and eight years on the county board, Jerry Bollig has a commitment to public service and an ability to make the connections between local and country government that are even more important now. He works hard on the board, is engaged with county department heads and staff and merits reelection.

DISTRICT 37: Kate McGinnity