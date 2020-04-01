Editorial: Cap Times picks Gomez Schmidt, Strong, Castro for School Board

Madison schools are shuttered due to the coronavirus outbreak. Reopening them, and moving forward in a way that best serves students and the community, will be an overwhelming task. Getting needed resources and spending them effectively will not be easy. In the two contested board races, we believe the candidates who are best prepared to do the job are veteran educator and community activist Christina Gomez Schmidt and retired police officer and longtime Southside Raiders youth football head coach Wayne Strong.

Gomez Schmidt has a track record that prepares her to hit the ground running on the board. She worked with Centro de la Comunidad Unida in Milwaukee (developing and teaching a life skills curriculum in Milwaukee Public Schools) and studied culturally responsive program evaluation with the Wisconsin Center for Education Research at UW-Madison. But what really impresses us is her active engagement as a parent with Madison's schools. She's been highly engaged with the Foundation for Madison Public Schools’ Adopt-a-School program and the Madison Partnership for Advanced Learning. She's also been actively engaged with the board. That record has earned her strong endorsements from former board presidents such as James Howard, Arlene Silveira and Ed Hughes, as well as veteran progressive board members such as Dean Loumos and Marjorie Passman. The other candidate in this race, Maia Pearson, is a parent and small business owner with a deep commitment to the schools and the community. We're impressed with Pearson. But we share Howard's view, when he says of Gomez Schmidt, "Her experience and knowledge is unmatched and will enable her to be an effective board member from day one."