Brad Schimel was a miserable attorney general who abandoned his duty to the people of Wisconsin and instead used the powers of his position to serve the right-wing agendas of the Koch brothers and others who financed his campaigns, Donald Trump and, above all, Scott Walker.
Instead of letting the rule of law and respect for the state and national constitutions guide him, Schimel was guided by partisanship and ideological rigidity. And he wasn’t even good at that.
Schimel was so reckless and inept that 45 former assistant attorneys general with over 900 years of experience working under both Republican and Democratic AGs signed a letter that detailed his neglect of core responsibilities (including delays in testing sexual assault evidence kits), his ethical lapses (including the spending of taxpayer funds on promotional coins and other attempts to celebrate himself), and his constant prioritizing of out-of-state corporate interests over the needs of Wisconsinites (as occurred when Schimel joined then-Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt’s efforts to gut federal initiatives to protect the environment).
The letter, which was signed by at least 10 former assistant attorneys general who served under Schimel and 20 who worked with his Republican predecessor, J.B. Van Hollen, bluntly declared: “The Wisconsin attorney general’s office is a mess. The current attorney general, Brad Schimel, has blatantly politicized the office, dropped the ball on his role as the lead crime fighter in Wisconsin, and abdicated the AG’s traditional role as ‘the people’s lawyer’ representing Wisconsin citizens’ interests in criminal and civil matters alike.”
The voters of Wisconsin ended Schimel’s tenure as attorney general on Nov. 6, when they elected an able former federal prosecutor, Josh Kaul, to the post. It was the first time a Republican attorney general was defeated for re-election since Jim Doyle beat Don Hanaway in 1990. And Schimel did not take the rejection well. For two weeks he hemmed and hawed about seeking a recount before finally accepting that the people of Wisconsin had rejected him.
Unfortunately, however, the people are not done with Schimel. Despite the fact that he lost, the defeated Republican was given a participation award — in the form of a Waukesha County judgeship — by Scott Walker.
Consider the absurdity of this scenario: The voters decided that they did not want Brad Schimel representing them in the courtrooms of Wisconsin. So the governor has decided to put Schimel in charge of a courtroom.
This is how partisan politics works in places where political machines “take care of their own.” It is not how the Wisconsin judiciary should be constituted.
Could there be a more embarrassing charade than this? A defeated political careerist, Scott Walker, is using his remaining authority to provide a plum job for his defeated legal henchman.
These self-serving charlatans, who have so diminished and damaged Wisconsin’s reputation, cannot be gone soon enough.
