Editorial: Attorney General Kaul should investigate GOP voter suppression

A top aide to President Trump’s reelection campaign appeared in late November at a Wisconsin event and told Republican politicians and operatives — including Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Wisconsin Republican Party executive director Mark Jefferson — that, “Traditionally it’s always been Republicans suppressing votes in places” in battleground states such as Wisconsin.
Justin Clark, a senior political adviser and senior counsel to Trump’s reelection campaign, also told the Republican National Lawyers Association gathering: “Let’s start playing offense a little bit. That’s what you’re going to see in 2020. It’s going to be a much bigger program, a much more aggressive program, a much better-funded program.”
Those remarks from an audio tape of the event obtained by the liberal groups American Bridge and One Wisconsin Now and shared with the Associated Press sure sound like a threat to ramp up voter suppression and voter intimidation in Wisconsin.
Clark, when confronted by the AP, tried to do some clean-up.
“As should be clear from the context of my remarks, my point was that Republicans historically have been falsely accused of voter suppression and that it is time we stood up to defend our own voters," he said. "Neither I nor anyone I know or work with would condone anyone’s vote being threatened or diluted and our efforts will be focused on preventing just that.”
But the record of the Republicans and their allies suggests that Wisconsinites should be skeptical of Clark’s attempt to absolve himself, the Trump campaign and the GOP. Wisconsin has, over the past decade, seen repeated efforts to restrict voting rights by legislative Republicans and former Gov. Scott Walker.
Restrictive voter ID laws and limits on early voting were put in place. In addition, as the AP noted, “Republican officials (have) publicly signaled plans to step up their Election Day monitoring after a judge in 2018 lifted a consent decree in place since 1982 that barred the Republican National Committee from voter verification and other 'ballot security' efforts. Critics have argued the tactics amount to voter intimidation."
And, now, a conservative group has gotten an Ozaukee County judge to order the state to remove 234,000 registered voters from the rolls because they may have moved.
That order is being appealed. But, if it stands, there is a real likelihood that eligible voters will have a harder time casting ballots.
"Any time people have to go through extra steps to vote, and certainly re-registering is a significant additional step, the result is that fewer people end up voting," said Attorney General Josh Kaul. "Fewer people will be registered. A number of people will have to re-register."
Kaul was right to express that concern. And we hope that his concern will extend to the broader concerns about voter suppression that have been raised in recent weeks.
Kaul is a Democrat, but this goes beyond partisanship. As the state’s chief law enforcement officer, he has a responsibility to ensure that parties and candidates respect the rules with regard to voting rights — along with Wisconsin’s historic commitment to high-turnout elections.
The attorney general should open an inquiry into the issue, with an eye toward determining just exactly what Justin Clark meant when he said, “Traditionally it’s always been Republicans suppressing votes in places” such as Wisconsin. Wisconsinites have a right to know whether there is a threat that the “tradition” will continue in 2020.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.