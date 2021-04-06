Editorial: An especially embarrassing start for Eric Toney's attorney general bid

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, an ambitious political careerist who is looking for a new job, announced his candidacy for Wisconsin attorney general last week. And, as is often the case with those who are more interested in advancing themselves than in serving the public interest, he immediately stepped in it.
Toney attacked incumbent Attorney General Josh Kaul for working with attorneys general across the country to take on student loan debt profiteers. Toney called Kaul's efforts "an absurd misallocation of resources."
But, of course, there is nothing absurd about addressing the financial abuses that have burdened hundreds of thousands of Wisconsinites with crushing student loan debt and excessive interest rates. That's one of the things that any responsible attorney general recognizes as part of the job.
Toney knows so little about the state Department of Justice's work in areas dealing with financial wrongdoing and consumer protection that he attacked Kaul for doing precisely what the attorney general of Wisconsin should be doing.
Rarely in the long history of political missteps has a bid for statewide office begun so blunderingly as that of Eric Toney.
