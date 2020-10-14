Editorial: America needs Kamala Harris as vice president (and Joe Biden as president)

Watching Kamala Harris shred Mike Pence in last week’s vice presidential debate was glorious. The senator from California put Donald Trump’s errand boy on the defensive from the opening minutes of the debate, when she explained that — as the chair of the White House Coronavirus Task Force — the vice president is every bit as responsible for this country’s disastrous response to COVID-19 as Donald Trump.
Speaking on behalf Americans who are literally sick of the lies they have been told by Trump and Pence, Harris said, “They’ve had to sacrifice far too much because of the incompetence of this administration.”
Harris and Pence debated on a day when Trump was still being treated for his own case of COVID-19 and still sending all the wrong signals about how to avoid spreading the virus that is again surging in Wisconsin and the other battleground states that will decide the Nov. 3 election.
Harris derailed Republican hopes that the vice presidential debate would renew the flagging fortunes of the Trump-Pence reelection campaign. She indicted Pence and Trump as only a veteran prosecutor, former state attorney general and key member of the Senate Judiciary Committee could.
“(The) American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country,” Harris said. “And here are the facts: 210,000 dead people in our country in just the last several months, over 7 million people who have contracted this disease. One in five businesses closed. We’re looking at frontline workers who have been treated like sacrificial workers. We are looking at 30 million people who, in the last several months, had to file for unemployment.”
Then she closed the case.
“And here’s the thing, on Jan. 28, the vice president and the president were informed about the nature of this pandemic,” Harris said, noting the recordings of Trump outlining his lies to journalist Bob Woodward. “They were informed that it is lethal in consequence, that it is airborne, that it will affect young people, and that it would be contracted because it is airborne. And they knew what was happening, and they didn’t tell you.”
“They knew,” she said, “and they covered it up.”
When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are elected on Nov. 3, as they must be if America is to survive in any form that rational human beings would desire, the hard work will begin. Biden, as a former vice president and veteran senator, has the experience to lead, and we want him to do so as our next president. But his administration will need to do more than that.
The essential work will not advance unless the arguments about the future of a battered land are won. Kamala Harris is prepared to do just that. It is with that in mind that we heartily endorse the Harris-Biden ticket.
