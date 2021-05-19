Editorial: Amazingly, the Wisconsin Supreme Court got something right

No newspaper in Wisconsin has been more critical of the state Supreme Court than this one.
Because of our high regard for the judicial branch’s historic record as a check and balance on the excesses of the legislative and executive branches of state government, we could not stand by a as cabal of justices turned the court against the rule of law.
We objected, again and again, as the court degenerated into chaos during the Republican governorship of Scott Walker, as a caucus of right-wing judicial activists aligned with a recklessly ambitious governor to advance his personal and political agenda. When Walker was rejected by the voters in 2018, we decried the rigid partisanship of the court majority that repositioned as an opposition bloc that was determined to undermine the governorship of Democrat Tony Evers. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, we recognized that former Chief Justice Pat Roggensack was making the court something worse than the joke it had long been. It was dangerous, especially when Roggensack organized the court’s conservatives to override public-safety mandates. There was no question in our mind that Roggensack and her colleagues cost Wisconsinites their lives, and for this they can never be forgiven.
So readers will understand that we do not casually compliment this court.
Yet, last week, the court actually got something right.
Amazingly, it was on the sort of political issue where the majority has so frequently shamed itself over the past decade.
The right-wing Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and former Republican Assembly Speaker Scott Jensen hatched a scheme to implement new redistricting rules that were designed to limit the flexibility of the courts in dealing with the redistricting of legislative districts based on the 2020 Census. If they had succeeded, legislative Republicans would have been able to steer litigation over gerrymandered maps into friendly state courts.
That might have given them an upper hand in the wrangling that is likely to occur when Gov. Evers, who favors a nonpartisan “fair maps” approach to redistricting, blocks attempts by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and his allies to draw maps that favor the GOP.
In an unsigned order, the Supreme Court rejected the attempt to rewrite the rules to favor the Republicans. We are not naïve. We do not imagine that the court has embraced the “fair maps” approach. But this rejection of WILL’s incessant meddling with Wisconsin democracy is a good sign, as Fair Elections Project Director Sachin Chheda noted.
“The State Supreme Court has made the right decision in denying the effort to rig the map-drawing process through a ridiculously partisan proposed rule,” explained Chheda after the court issued its order.
We agree, just as we agree with his assertion that, “The Legislature should now commit to an open, honest, transparent, and fair process to draw and approve district maps for the next decade. The people deserve nothing less.”
