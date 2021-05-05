Editorial: Ali Muldrow and Savion Castro are dynamic leaders who will move Madison schools in the right direction

Madison has a great public schools system that faces great challenges. A year of pandemic-required distance learning made existing vulnerabilities and inequities all the more serious. Now, as the COVID-19 threat is easing, and as the schools are reopening, it is impossible to avoid the evidence of the work that must be done to address immediate concerns for students who have struggled in this period, as well as longer-term concerns over achievement gaps, curriculum choices and lingering debates over policing and safety.
Yet, as Albert Einstein observed long ago, “In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.”
To our view, there is no issue facing the Madison Metropolitan School District that cannot be addressed with dynamic leadership, and we believe the Madison School Board now has just that.
Last week, Ali Muldrow was elected board president and Savion Castro was elected vice president, as the members of the elected body that oversees Madison’s schools embraced the vision laid out by two of this city’s most thoughtful and engaged young leaders.
Muldrow and Castro both have deep roots in Madison. They know the schools well, from personal experience — as MMSD graduates — and from long histories of involvement with education issues.
They are ready to face the challenges, and seize the opportunities, of a moment when so much is up for grabs.
Muldrow displayed her understanding of those opportunities in a spot-on statement on her new role.
Reflecting her commitment to implement full-day 4-year-old kindergarten along with other ambitious goals, she said, “In the next 10 years we want every child who enters (Madison schools) to have full-day 4K, to have a world-class education, to graduate speaking multiple languages and registered to vote with a driver’s license and a passport. We want our students to be prepared for the economy of the future and be able to participate in the global reality that we’re creating right now in this moment. This School Board, this body of leadership, is shaping education for generations.”
That’s precisely the right perspective. Indeed, this is the perspective that made The Capital Times editorial board so enthusiastic about Muldrow and Castro when they were candidates for board seats, and that has impressed us since their election.
With the election of Muldrow and Castro to the top leadership posts on the school board, and with the hiring last summer of MMSD superintendent Carlton Jenkins, Black people hold the three essential leadership positions in the school district.
“In hiring our first Black superintendent, and seeing our community elect one of the most diverse bodies of governance it's ever elected,” Muldrow told The Capital Times last week, “we're sending a clear message that we're ready for change, that we're ready to value the voices of people who haven't always been put in the position to advocate for themselves or each other.”
This is progress worthy of recognition. But Muldrow also recognizes that “it is a tremendous responsibility to have this alignment, because I think we're all deeply connected to the idea that this has to mean something for our students. I don't think any of us are interested in our leadership or our ability to work with one another being something exclusively symbolic.”
“It has to produce results or it doesn't mean anything," Muldrow said.
That’s a stark statement, which emphasizes the seriousness with which Muldrow and Castro are embracing their duties.
“We've got to set a new tone as a body, and I think Ali and myself and Dr. Jenkins kind of have a vision for that,” Castro said. “In terms of trying to reorient the administration, reorient the School Board as a body towards our vision of being more anti-racist, being more receptive to community feedback and operating more efficiently.”
This new leadership team will be tested. Muldrow is the first to admit that this is “a pretty complex moment in terms of public education.” But she has always embraced the complexity of the responsibilities she has taken on, as has Castro. Their combination of experience, youth, vision and practicality gives us great confidence in their ability to meet the tests and to deliver on the promise of more equitable, more humane, safer and more functional schools. Indeed, we believe that, under the leadership of Ali Muldrow and Savion Castro—and, of course, Jenkins — this can, and should, be a renaissance moment for public education in Madison.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.