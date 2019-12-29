Editorial: A year-end gift to Community Shares of Wisconsin will help many

Looking to help out some nonprofits during this holiday season?
You might want to consider a year-end gift to Community Shares of Wisconsin. It’s a unique way to help out some 70 local organizations, many of them that promote social justice, work on environmental protection and support equity in the workplace.
Among the Community Shares members, for instance, are 19 that are directly focused on addressing environmental justice and climate change, many of them with a specific focus on water in this, the “Year of Clean Drinking Water” in Wisconsin.
They include 1000 Friends of Wisconsin, the Center for Resilient Cities, Citizens for Safe Water Around Badger, Clean Wisconsin, Community GroundWorks, the FairShare CSA Coalition, Friends of Wisconsin State Parks, the Wisconsin Alliance for Land Trust, the Madison Audubon Society, Physicians for Social Responsibility-Wisconsin, the REAP Food Group, the River Alliance of Wisconsin, the Rock River Coalition, the Sierra Club Foundation, Sustain Dane, the Wisconsin Farmers Union Foundation, Wisconsin Conservation Voices and the Wisconsin Wetlands Association.
All of these Community Shares members have developed programs aimed at clean water protection while encouraging efforts to combat climate change.
Community Shares of Wisconsin is also proud of its members’ record in promoting women to leadership positions in their organizations, helping reverse the gender gap that has plagued the nonprofit world for generations. Not only is CSW itself led by a woman, executive director Cheri Dubiel, but so are members like Freedom Inc., UNIDOS, Wisconsin Early Education Association, the Tenant Resource Center, the Rape Crisis Center, the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault, End Abuse, Sustain Dane, REAP Food Group and the Wisconsin Women’s Network.
Community Shares has long had a goal of creating a future where everyone has clear air and water, all people have access to family-supporting jobs and all communities are safe and thriving.
And as we approach the election year in 2020, several of CSW’s member organizations work to advocate the right to vote, providing registration help and lobbying to make casting a ballot easy and convenient.
By joining the Community Shares annual fundraising campaign, you will help promote the work of many. You can learn more and make a donation at www.communityshares.com.
