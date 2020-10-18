Don't turn the Madison City Council into a mini-Legislature with hardball politics and partisan dysfunction

To its credit, the City Council hasn’t endorsed such a move — yet. But with the city preparing to redraw the lines of municipal voting districts following the 2020 census, a referendum could appear on local ballots in April.

Now is the time to tell your representative at City Hall that you appreciate his or her time and effort, but you don’t want to turn the City Council into a mini-Legislature with hardball politics and partisan dysfunction.

If the City Council did become full-time, the task force recommends reducing its size from 20 to 10 seats, and limiting members to no more than 12 consecutive years in office.

One of the task force’s goals is to provide more opportunity for people of color and the poor to serve. They could earn a living in the post.

But 40% of the City Council are people of color now, compared to just over 20% of Madison’s population. And the need for more campaign cash and political support would discourage people outside the city’s establishment from running. That means minority representation would be more likely to fall with full-time salaries.