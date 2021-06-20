Don't pit fast buses versus a State Street promenade — Madison can have both

Madison absolutely needs a faster, better bus system. And Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is making that happen, despite a pandemic that cut ridership by 64% last year.
We agree with her priority for better public transit. That’s a big reason we endorsed her for mayor two years ago. The city recently announced it expects to receive $80 million from the federal government to help pay for an east-west “bus rapid transit” route with stylish bus stops and modern, longer buses that should attract more users while reducing car traffic.
Bravo.
But do these high-capacity buses with fewer stops and speedier travel times really need to roll down State Street, which will slow them down?
No. They do not — especially when so many residents and small-business owners would instead like to pursue the long-held dream of turning State Street into a grand promenade, similar to popular Pearl Street in Boulder, Colorado.
State Street is already most of the way to becoming a pedestrian mall, and has been for decades. Cars and trucks can’t drive down State, unless they’re making deliveries. Taxis are limited. It’s pretty much just buses and people on foot or bikes.
During a meeting with our editorial board last week, the mayor made it clear that State Street will not become a true pedestrian mall as long as she is in charge. Rhodes-Conway is determined to run the new buses down the top half of State, starting in 2024, because she wants them to be seen and used by more people.
That’s a fine objective. But running these buses on the Square or on cross streets such as Johnson and Gorham would similarly offer riders convenient stops in nearly the same spots as the mayor’s staff is planning for now. Riders could just as easily board and exit the buses. And those buses wouldn’t be slowed by all of the foot traffic that State Street could attract as a true pedestrian mall.
Think of Pearl Street in Boulder, with its winding paths, large trees, public art, live music and abundant outdoor cafes. That’s the kind of exciting destination that could help bring back State Street — and go beyond what it has been. Instead of a river of concrete for buses to rumble down, State Street could be a walkable park for people, who would be prioritized over vehicles.
The mayor last week brushed off support among Downtown business owners for taking buses off State Street, calling them desperate and willing to try anything. That might be true, given how devastating the pandemic, weak economy, protests against police, smashed windows and looting were for store owners last year. But just as likely is that business owners have a better sense for what will work than the mayor.
Rhodes-Conway also cited changing retail trends, with more people shopping online. But why is that a reason to run buses down State Street? Improving the experience on State Street for shoppers, diners and anyone else looking for fun Downtown is a better strategy.
The mayor wonders aloud if keeping buses off State is an attempt to keep poor people away. Absolutely not. The same buses could stop near the corners of State Street, rather than on the street itself. That doesn’t change access for bus riders. It just gives bus riders of all sorts more reason to come Downtown.
The mayor told our editorial board last week she’s open to the idea of keeping buses off the lower half of State Street to create a true pedestrian mall there. We’re glad that’s still an option in her mind.
But she sounds skeptical, noting that many pedestrian malls have failed in other cities. This ignores shining examples of success such as Pearl Street, which is centered in a college town with snowy winters similar to Madison.
The mayor isn’t about to bring back regular vehicle traffic to State, she said. So in that sense, she does support a pedestrian mall the entire length of State Street — as long as it’s centered around buses.
That vision is stale and unexciting compared to the popular and long-standing idea of creating a grand promenade and park. Madison’s signature street needs something special to help it reenergize.
Library Mall has been popular on the UW-Madison campus for decades. Other streets Downtown, such as Pinckney and King, are earning post-pandemic buzz for their large outdoor cafes, some with tables in the street.
Rhodes-Conway, who wouldn’t say if she is running for reelection in two years, may be resistant to the idea. But turning State Street into a true pedestrian mall should remain our city’s goal. It would create more room for everyone to walk, shop, eat, hang out and have more fun Downtown.