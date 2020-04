Don't let Wisconsin become the Florida of the 2020 race for president

But as the election drew near, Gov. Evers changed his mind, demanding the election be postponed. When the Legislature predictably objected, Evers tried to force a delay — even though he had conceded he didn’t have the authority to do so.

Evers was wishy-washy. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald were obstinate. As a result, Wisconsin drew national scorn for its electoral mess.

Yet in the absence of state leadership, many local officials performed well, including Madison Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl. Her office recruited laid-off bartenders to sub as poll workers. Many older poll workers, who are more susceptible to the virus, didn’t want to risk catching COVID-19.

The National Guard pitched in. And most cities — though not Milwaukee — experienced relatively smooth and safe in-person voting.

The minority of voters who did show up at the polls responsibly stood 6 feet apart to avoid spreading the virus, and many wore masks. The polls were equipped with clear plastic dividers and hand sanitizer. Madison even allowed drive-up voting.