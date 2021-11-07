Don't let the loudmouths scare away school board candidates

Rather than trying to recall public servants in the middle of their terms, the time to run for office is in the regular spring election.

Prospective candidates should start gearing up now by visiting schools, honing their platforms, speaking to neighbors and seeking endorsements. Candidates can begin collecting nomination signatures Dec. 1. They’ll need as few as 20 signatures in small school districts, or more than 100 in larger cities such as Madison, by Jan. 4. The spring primary is Feb. 15. The general election is April 5.

School board candidates are officially nonpartisan, which is good. They’re basically volunteers. In Madison, members make $8,000 a year for what can feel like a full-time job.

Madison’s schools were closed most of last year to in-person instruction, which frustrated many parents and students. Most other districts found ways to safely educate their children in person despite the virus.