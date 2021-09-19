Don't hide bids to remake Alliant Energy Center

Dane County’s chief financial officer Charles Hicklin says the county will release the three options only after it signs a contract with the developer it prefers. That’s too late for the public to influence the decision. It leaves the public in the dark while county officials debate the pros and cons of the three alternatives behind closed doors.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi should order the documents released now so the public can see the bids long before the County Board votes on the plan it prefers.

Respecting the public’s right to know can complicate the job of public officials. It can slow or even stop big projects if lots of people object. It can embarrass elected officials and their administrations if citizens raise potential problems county leaders missed.

But that’s how an open democracy is supposed to work, and it comes with important benefits. When the public is involved and has its say from the start, then the public is much more likely to accept the final decision — even when lots of people disagree. Projects also benefit from broader vetting, with more opportunities to improve details, based on citizen feedback.