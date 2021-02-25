Don't bury the public's right to know what local school and municipal boards are doing

The Fond du Lac School District could save $4,400 if it didn’t have to publish the minutes of its meetings in the Fond du Lac newspaper.

The authors of Senate Bill 55 cite this expense as justification for their bill, which would end publication requirements that have kept Wisconsin residents informed for generations.

The claim is that taxpayers would benefit financially if the details of local government decisions — some of them pending — would no longer appear in print or online in local newspapers or their websites.

Don’t believe it. Instead, SB 55 is much more likely to cost taxpayers money and influence. That’s because, under the bill, meeting minutes would be buried somewhere on hard-to-navigate government websites. And as a result, the public would have a much harder time finding out what its school or municipal board is doing. Government decisions would receive less scrutiny and input, which would increase the risk of wasteful spending and fraud.

Publishing meeting minutes prominently in widely read newspapers and their websites helps keep local governments honest and leads to better decisions that save taxpayers money.