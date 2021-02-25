Don't bury the public's right to know what local school and municipal boards are doing

The Fond du Lac School District could save $4,400 if it didn’t have to publish the minutes of its meetings in the Fond du Lac newspaper.
The authors of Senate Bill 55 cite this expense as justification for their bill, which would end publication requirements that have kept Wisconsin residents informed for generations.
The claim is that taxpayers would benefit financially if the details of local government decisions — some of them pending — would no longer appear in print or online in local newspapers or their websites.
Don’t believe it. Instead, SB 55 is much more likely to cost taxpayers money and influence. That’s because, under the bill, meeting minutes would be buried somewhere on hard-to-navigate government websites. And as a result, the public would have a much harder time finding out what its school or municipal board is doing. Government decisions would receive less scrutiny and input, which would increase the risk of wasteful spending and fraud.
Publishing meeting minutes prominently in widely read newspapers and their websites helps keep local governments honest and leads to better decisions that save taxpayers money.
Consider the Fond du Lac example. The $4,400 in savings would come out of a school district budget that totals $200 million. So the price of keeping the Fond du Lac community better informed about their schools accounts for just 0.002% of the local district’s budget.
That’s a bargain.
Here’s another way to think about it: Fond du Lac has a population of 43,263, according to the U.S. Census. That means publishing local school board meeting minutes in the Fond du Lac Reporter costs each city resident about 10 cents a year. (Actually, it would be less than that, because the school district’s boundaries reach well beyond city limits).
Now consider the good that publication requirements provide. Whenever meeting minutes and other public notices appear in a printed newspaper in Wisconsin, they also appear the same day on the Wisconsin Newspaper Association’s website, WisconsinPublicNotices.org, which is free to the public.
A quick search for Fond du Lac school notices on the WisconsinPublicNotices.org site this week produced the minutes of the board’s meetings from Jan. 4, 11 and 25 — just as they appeared on a single page of the Fond du Lac Reporter. The minutes included public comments about the need for schools to open despite the pandemic, a report that 850 school employees may need to be vaccinated, the board’s 7-0 vote to approve a science and technology charter school, and an update on school construction.
This is important information the public deserves easy access to.
Critics of public notices in newspapers claim subscriptions are falling so publication isn’t worth it.
That’s not true. While print subscriptions to many newspapers have slipped in the digital age, printed newspapers remain a top source for local news. Moreover, digital subscriptions are growing fast. In fact, newspapers are reaching more readers than ever across all of their platforms.
Newspapers also are independent of government. Legal notices printed in publications create verifiable proof of when government notified the public about its actions.
Newspapers charge a fee for publishing meeting minutes. But government officials — not newspapers — set the discounted rate for these notices. The public notices in the State Journal aren’t a significant portion of our business.
What is significant — and what should never be dismissed — is the public’s right to know what its government is up to. That’s what public notices in newspapers, on their websites and at the searchable and free WisconsinPublicNotices.org provide.