Do your jobs, Gov. Evers and GOP lawmakers, so COVID-19 doesn't surge

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The state Supreme Court should have at least allowed state and local officials a few days to prepare for the ramifications of the court’s 4-3 decision ending Gov. Tony Ever’s “safer at home” order. Top Republican lawmakers who sued the Evers administration had requested six days to work on rules to replace the governor’s order. The court was reckless in not granting that request. At least a few bars quickly filled with revelers, risking more outbreaks and a resurgence of COVID-19 just as the state seems to have it under control.

But it’s not the court’s fault that the governor and top lawmakers can’t work together for the common good. Nor is it the court’s job to set public health policy in Wisconsin. That’s the job of the governor and Legislature. So do your jobs, Gov. Tony Evers, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. Adopt clear rules for the state moving forward. Do so now, so the novel coronavirus is contained.