Ditch the accounting tricks at the statehouse

Quick question: If you buy your Christmas gifts with a credit card this December, will you still owe that money in January?

Answer: Of course you will.

Yet when state leaders put together a state budget — spending tens of billions of dollars a year in public money — they often fail to account for future obligations, pretending they don’t exist. That’s because the state uses “cash accounting,” which is like balancing your checkbook without considering the charges you put on your credit card.

For decades, this irresponsible practice has led to deeper and more difficult budget deficits whenever the economy has slowed. For example, state officials cut aid to K-12 schools by more than $700 million in the face of a $3 billion deficit following the Great Recession of 2008.

If the state accounted for its money more responsibly — using the generally accepted accounting principles that most businesses, school districts and municipalities follow — it would be less likely to face such dire shortfalls. That’s because its budget would truly be balanced and better able to withstand hard times.