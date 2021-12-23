Dear Santa: Here's who deserves to be on your naughty or nice lists in Wisconsin

Not to step on Santa’s boots, but we have a few suggestions for his naughty or nice lists before Christmas morning arrives.
Dr. Anthony Fauci has definitely been a good boy this year. The nation’s top infectious disease expert politely yet firmly urged sensible health precautions to deter COVID-19.
Fauci’s critics cynically search for devious motives. But the good doctor just wants Americans protected. This consummate professional deserves something special in his stocking for continuing to explain the changing risks and latest public health data. How about a vacation to scenic Wisconsin once the pandemic is finally under control?
Similarly, all health care providers — especially those on the front lines — deserve nice gifts. Can Santa grant them a few days off? If not, maybe his magic can increase vaccination rates to reduce the number of patients in hospitals.
Santa will still need plenty of coal for members of Congress and the Wisconsin Legislature. Their insults and partisan games were incessant during 2021, slowing progress.
Yet Santa should grant some Christmas cheer to those leaders who agreed to invest in roads, bridges and rural broadband. The bipartisan infrastructure bill was badly needed, though more of it should have been paid for.
Santa should find something special for retiring Congressman Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, who has consistently ranked as Wisconsin’s most bipartisan political leader in Washington. Old Saint Nick should reward Kind’s pragmatism and collegiality with a six-pack of Snake Hollow IPA from Potosi Brewery, given Kind’s advocacy for Wisconsin’s beer industry.
And how about an ice cold Boat House Pilsner from Titletown Brewery for U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, who has partnered with Kind on smart legislation. Gallagher is Wisconsin’s second best congressman at cooperation. And unlike so many of his Republican colleagues, Gallagher hasn’t blindly followed the worst instincts of former President Donald Trump.
At the statehouse in Madison, two lawmakers who deserve Santa’s favor are Reps. Sheila Stubbs, D-Madison, and Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, for negotiating and passing a package of bills to improve policing in Wisconsin. Perhaps blossoming poinsettias would brighten their homes?
Two easy picks for the naughty list are U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua. They shamefully tried to block the final tally of electoral votes that officially gave Joe Biden the presidency in January. These two antagonists of democracy even said they would have voted to disenfranchise Wisconsin voters if given the chance. Maybe instead of lumps of coal, some reindeer chips would get their attention.
Another very bad boy is U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who kowtows to Trump while touting endless conspiracy theories. Johnson deserves a Magic 8 Ball in his stocking to help him decide if he’ll seek a third term next year. Santa’s elves should rig the 8 Ball so Johnson always gets the same answer: “My reply is no.”
Anyone who participated in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 deserves a copy of “Robert’s Rules of Order” to read in jail. That way, they can learn how decisions are made in a democracy.
In the sports world, nobody has been nicer to Wisconsin than Giannis Antetokounmpo. He gave Milwaukee its first NBA title in 50 years and served as an incredible ambassador for Cream City. The two-time league MVP genuinely loves Milwaukee, and his enthusiasm is infectious. The “Greek Freak” deserves a shiny new pair of size 16 sneakers.
Speaking of champions, the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team just won its first NCAA title, inspiring countless young people to do their best on and off the court. Santa has to be careful not to violate NCAA rules banning gifts for college athletes. So how about some major renovations to the Field House, where the team plays its home games?
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has spread joy across Wisconsin by leading the green and gold into the playoffs, with visions of another Super Bowl dancing in our cheeseheads. If only No. 12 hadn’t lied to fans about getting a vaccine, only to get sick and cost his team a win when he missed a game. We’ll leave Rodgers’ official status as naughty or nice up to Santa. Either way, an appropriate stocking stuffer might be a three-pack of N95 masks, adorned with the Packers logo. That way, he’ll be reminded to stay safe and, hopefully, to finally get a shot.
Our final hope for Kris Kringle as he prepares his sleigh for Christmas Eve is to shine his light of generosity and love on the less fortunate. That includes the families of those we lost during the pandemic. It includes the more than 60 victims of the tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas parade, who were struck, injured and in six cases killed by a senselessly violent driver. It includes those made homeless by the recent rash of tornadoes, and the immigrants stuck at a military camp in Fort McCoy after escaping Afghanistan.
Please be kind to all the good souls, Santa Claus, especially the children. Merry Christmas, happy holidays and best wishes to all for the new year.