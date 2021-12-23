Dear Santa: Here's who deserves to be on your naughty or nice lists in Wisconsin

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has spread joy across Wisconsin by leading the green and gold into the playoffs, with visions of another Super Bowl dancing in our cheeseheads. If only No. 12 hadn’t lied to fans about getting a vaccine, only to get sick and cost his team a win when he missed a game. We’ll leave Rodgers’ official status as naughty or nice up to Santa. Either way, an appropriate stocking stuffer might be a three-pack of N95 masks, adorned with the Packers logo. That way, he’ll be reminded to stay safe and, hopefully, to finally get a shot.

Our final hope for Kris Kringle as he prepares his sleigh for Christmas Eve is to shine his light of generosity and love on the less fortunate. That includes the families of those we lost during the pandemic. It includes the more than 60 victims of the tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas parade, who were struck, injured and in six cases killed by a senselessly violent driver. It includes those made homeless by the recent rash of tornadoes, and the immigrants stuck at a military camp in Fort McCoy after escaping Afghanistan.