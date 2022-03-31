Dear Fred Prehn: Do the honorable thing and step down — now

Remember the selfish kid on the playground who had his turn — and then some — but still wouldn’t get off the swing?

Meet Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist, gun dealer and hunter who has refused to leave the state Natural Resources Board for 11 months, denying a new appointee a chance to serve.

Prehn was appointed to the environmental regulatory board in 2015 by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Prehn deserves thanks for his public service.

But now it’s time to go — way past time. Prehn should do the honorable thing and finally relinquish his position out of respect for democracy and taxpayers.

Prehn’s six-year term expired last May 1. The day before that, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers picked Sandra Naas, an agriculture teacher, hunter and trapping instructor from Ashland to replace Prehn.

It should have been an orderly and respectful transition, given that statewide voters chose Evers to make such appointments. Instead, like an obnoxious child, Prehn has refused to give up his seat.

Prehn claims he can continue serving until the GOP-controlled state Senate confirms Naas. But for political advantage, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and his GOP colleagues have been sitting on Naas’ appointment and dozens of others. Some appointees have had to wait for more than two years for Senate action, which is ridiculous and shameful.

By failing to do their jobs, Senate Republicans are helping some GOP designees unfairly cling to power. This includes Prehn, whose stale stay lets Walker appointees maintain thin majority control of the DNR board and environmental policy. The board, for example, was able to narrowly reject rules Feb. 23 to limit certain fluorinated compounds known as PFAS in groundwater. Prehn provided the deciding vote.

Prehn’s obstinance isn’t just undermining the will of voters. Prehn also is wasting taxpayer money on attorney fees by triggering lawsuits, one of which is now before the state Supreme Court.

If LeMahieu and other senators don’t like Naas for the post, then they can vote to reject her while citing clear and compelling reasons. By sitting on appointments indefinitely, these senators are instead setting a terrible precedent that undermines our government’s ability to function.

Prehn seems to think he can serve for life, like an emperor. His attorney argued before the state’s high court that, in theory, Prehn can serve as long as he wants if the Senate fails to act.

If that’s true, then good government in Wisconsin is further eroded — along with the public’s ability to hold government officials accountable.

This isn’t just about natural resources. The GOP-run Senate’s refusal to act on appointments is complicating the search for a new University of Wisconsin System leader. It might even deter good candidates from applying.

Prehn was appointed to his position of trust as a citizen servant. He shouldn’t behave like the worst of politicians in Washington, D.C. Prehn should do the right thing by stepping down — now — to restore some honor to himself and the DNR board.

Wisconsin State Journal editorial board The views expressed in the editorials are shaped by the board, independent of news coverage decisions elsewhere in the newspaper. STAFF MEMBERS SCOTT MILFRED, Editorial page editor PHIL HANDS, Editorial cartoonist COMMUNITY MEMBERS JANINE GESKE SUSAN SCHMITZ WAYNE STRONG