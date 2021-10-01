Dear candidates for governor: What will you do for the homeless?

The human misery from not having a safe place to sleep, eat or study for school is intense and traumatic. At the same time, the tragedy of homelessness costs taxpayers more in social and emergency services than adequately addressing the problem would.

That's why the candidates for governor -- along with municipal leaders, state lawmakers and members of Congress -- must do more. And now is the time for our political leaders to outline their plans and commitments as the 2022 election cycle approaches, and as World Homeless Day arrives Oct. 10.

The good news is that Evers and Kleefisch understand this difficult issue and have tried to address it in the past.