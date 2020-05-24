Dane County's COVID-19 plan cautious and confusing

In the absence of state cooperation and leadership, Dane County is now an island of strict regulation. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Friday he plans to move the county into the first of four phases — each of them lasting at least two weeks — for reopening. The county’s “Forward Dane” plan expands the criteria Evers had used to measure progress.

We respect the thoughtfulness Parisi and Janel Heinrich, the director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, have shown in drafting their plan. It will allow bars, restaurants, gyms, retail stores, salons and other businesses deemed nonessential to operate at 25% of capacity starting Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the Dane County plan appears to open the economy slower than what the Democratic governor would have allowed. And it provides less clarity and hope for a return to something approaching normal.

For example, Heinrich told the State Journal editorial board on Friday that Dane County’s indicators for progress had already met the criteria needed to enter Phase 2 of the “Forward Dane” plan. Yet the county is sticking to Phase 1 for two weeks, which is the time COVID-19 infections can take to develop.