Dane County supervisors should do as they say, not as GOP lawmakers do

The panel was instructed to draw the lines for Dane County's supervisory districts based on the latest census. Each district has to have virtually the same number of people to provide voters with equal representation. The panel was told to make the districts as compact and contiguous as possible while respecting municipal boundaries.

Significantly, the panel was forbidden from drawing the lines to protect incumbents.

The Dane County Redistricting Commission did a fine job following those rules. Congratulations to its members.

This is a much better process than the Republican-run Legislature is using to draw legislative and congressional districts for Wisconsin. Top GOP leaders plan to draw similar maps to the current ones, which were surgically shaped in secret a decade ago using sophisticated mapping software and voting data to give Republicans a competitive advantage. The state's gerrymandered maps also have created lots of safe seats for the incumbents from both parties.