Dallas Morning News: America is pulling itself apart because it is forgetting what America means

If ever there was a time we needed the best America, it is now. Instead, it feels as if we are getting the worst.

This was coming for a long time, a slow train rolling in the distance. We’ve spent years feeding our divisions, instead of nurturing our unity. We have made the other of one another. We have looked out at our nation with eyes of contempt and spoken with tongues of enmity. We have closed our hearts to one another. We’ve let ourselves be isolated in the false world of our little internet silos. We’ve created all the fuel we need for our own burning. We just need a match.

George Floyd’s killing should not be that match. It should instead be an awakening light. For this, we will insist on justice. For this, we will bolster the institutions we have created as a free people to deliver that justice.

The anger and rage are justifiable. The destruction and stealing are not. Nothing about George Floyd’s death should be used to justify opening that door.

There are those who will say this is the inevitable result of a system that has failed a people. To them, we say you are rejecting the history and the possibility of America. We believe our nation has struggled in blood and pain toward equality and toward justice.