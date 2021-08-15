Credit cops for calming crisis calls

Police from Milwaukee to La Crosse are trying a new and promising way to respond to mental health emergencies.
They’re pairing police officers with county crisis workers to handle calls such as a person threatening suicide. The welcome goal is to deescalate situations and avoid violence while getting people the help they need faster.
Milwaukee has three two-person “crisis assessment response teams” and plans to add three more by the end of the year to cover such calls around the clock, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recently reported. Some of the cops who team with mental health clinicians have backgrounds in health care, such as psychiatric nursing. So far, the effort seems to be working in reducing arrests and involuntary confinements. And Milwaukee County plans to launch three teams of its own.
La Crosse just announced a “community resource unit” that’s similar. Police estimate as many as 20% of emergency calls result from mental health decline. Sending a La Crosse County counselor with an officer to more of these incidents could save time and resources for the rest of the police department and ease the burden on the courts. After the team’s initial response, the county worker provides follow-up visits to encourage positive outcomes.
“We’ve learned that we cannot arrest our way out of mental health issues,” Monica Kruse, chair of the La Crosse County Board, told the La Crosse Tribune.
That’s for sure.
Madison has trained police officers to concentrate on mental health calls since at least 2015, and those officers sometimes work with social workers. Now Madison plans to pair paramedics with mental health professionals to handle some calls without officers.
The hope is that not having an officer with a badge and gun showing up will further ease tensions for people in crisis. The risk is that the paramedic and counselor could be put in more danger if an incident turns violent. At a minimum, an officer should be nearby to quickly respond if things escalate.
As varying attempts across Wisconsin seek to improve policing, policymakers should be watching and assessing the results, with plans to replicate those efforts that prove successful.
Wisconsin cities have mostly resisted calls to defund police, which is good. Madison’s crime rate remains relatively low for a city its size. Yet violent crime and murders are up. So are speeding and fatal crashes, making our highways more dangerous despite less congestion during the pandemic.
So cutting officers isn’t the answer. But improving law enforcement is.
And that’s what a lot of departments are doing with renewed energy and creativity in the wake of last year’s protests against police killings of unarmed Black people, including George Floyd in Minneapolis.
More progress included Gov. Tony Evers signing into law bipartisan bills that limit deadly force and require law enforcement to report when officers fail to comply with stricter standards. Previously this summer, Evers and the Legislature banned chokeholds, except in life-threatening situations or when officers are defending themselves.
More cities (though, unfortunately, not Madison) are putting body cameras on police officers to show the public what happened after controversial police encounters.
That’s not enough. Law enforcement must diversify its ranks to better reflect the communities they serve, as Madison police have done.
Yet as calls for further change continue, police deserve credit for progress. Increasingly, they’re getting people suffering mental distress the help they need — rather than locking them up.