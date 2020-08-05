Cop candidate a surprising fit for Assembly District 76 on Madison's Isthmus

Cratic Williams, 31, grew up in poverty on Chicago’s south side, surrounded by gangs, drugs and violence. He’s seen family and friends suffer addictions, diabetes and discrimination.

“The lack of quality health care, education and preventive care, food deserts, mass incarceration, the war on drugs — all of those things impacted me personally,” he told our editorial board Monday during interviews with all of the Democratic candidates.

Cratic Williams moved to Madison in 2003, finding positive role models and success at East High School and Edgewood College, where he was one of the first students to participate in the Community Scholars Program, which develops leaders through public service. Cratic Williams volunteered over 900 hours in the Madison area helping disadvantaged kids. He worked for a local nonprofit as a financial and employment adviser before becoming a police officer in 2014.

Cratic Williams, who trains fellow officers how to recognize implicit bias, pledges to “speak to the flaws in the system.” He wants to put more teeth in state law for when officers violate civil rights, and he would demand better data on racial profiling. He would increase police transparency and accountability, as well as community involvement in decisions.