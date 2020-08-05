Cop candidate a surprising fit for Assembly District 76 on Madison's Isthmus

At first glance, Tyrone Cratic Williams’ bid for state Assembly in the heart of Madison seems unlikely. He’s a police officer running for elected office in arguably the state’s most progressive district. That includes the Isthmus and Downtown, where weeks of protest erupted over police brutality in the wake of the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.
But Cratic Williams, citing his life story and efforts to reform the criminal justice system from within, makes a compelling case for being the best and most persuasive voice for change that Madison could send to the statehouse.
The Wisconsin State Journal editorial board endorses Cratic Williams in Tuesday’s crowded Democratic primary for the 76th Assembly District.
Patrick Hull, a real estate intern, is running as a Republican in November for the seat but stands little chance of winning in this Democratic stronghold. So our editorial board is weighing in now, as voters choose from among seven Democrats hoping to replace former Rep. Chris Taylor, who resigned to become a Dane County judge.
Cratic Williams, 31, grew up in poverty on Chicago’s south side, surrounded by gangs, drugs and violence. He’s seen family and friends suffer addictions, diabetes and discrimination.
“The lack of quality health care, education and preventive care, food deserts, mass incarceration, the war on drugs — all of those things impacted me personally,” he told our editorial board Monday during interviews with all of the Democratic candidates.
Cratic Williams moved to Madison in 2003, finding positive role models and success at East High School and Edgewood College, where he was one of the first students to participate in the Community Scholars Program, which develops leaders through public service. Cratic Williams volunteered over 900 hours in the Madison area helping disadvantaged kids. He worked for a local nonprofit as a financial and employment adviser before becoming a police officer in 2014.
Cratic Williams, who trains fellow officers how to recognize implicit bias, pledges to “speak to the flaws in the system.” He wants to put more teeth in state law for when officers violate civil rights, and he would demand better data on racial profiling. He would increase police transparency and accountability, as well as community involvement in decisions.
“I have written the most progressive police reform in the country,” Cratic Williams said, describing it as “DNA-level change.” His plan is similar to legislation recently passed in Colorado, and he’s learning from a key lawmaker in that state how bipartisan support was accomplished.
Unlike Francesca Hong, another intriguing challenger, Cratic Williams would not seek to dismantle police unions. Instead, he would travel the state, urging those unions in even the most conservative communities to support his proposals.
Other priorities include ending gerrymandering, protecting drinking water, increasing access to affordable health care, expanding workforce training and development, and legalizing marijuana, which could be a new source of revenue for the state. A small business owner, he will encourage entrepreneurism in communities of color.
Hong, a Madison restaurateur, calls herself “the bluest candidate” for this “bluest district.” She seems a good fit for the Isthmus. But her top priority of repealing Act 10 union restrictions is unrealistic.
Ali Maresh is a strong communicator with expertise in children’s mental health. But her connections to the district aren’t as deep as many of her opponents.
Nicki Vander Meulen, a Madison School Board member and defense attorney, is precise and knowledgeable. She’d be a strong proponent for public schools. Ald. Marsha Rummel probably know more about the district than the others. Heather Driscoll has run for County Board in the past and would focus on climate change and gun control. Dewey Bredeson, a real estate specialist and developer, would best advocate for affordable housing.
But Cratic Williams shines in this race. He earned our endorsement in Tuesday’s primary for his ability to tackle pressing challenges in more effective ways.
