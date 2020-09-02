Cop cameras key to seeing what happens

Instead, council members are touting a civilian board and independent monitor to try to hold its diverse and professional police department more accountable to the public. But without clear evidence from body cameras — showing what really happens during controversial interactions — the city will be left with conflicting stories that breed distrust and can lead to multimillion-dollar lawsuits.

Critics of cop cameras often point out the obvious — that they’re not a panacea. But neither are the civilian board and independent monitor. Nothing by itself will fix every problem with law enforcement, our society and racial strife.

What body-worn cameras on patrol officers will do is improve investigations into allegations of wrongdoing by officers and the public. They will provide hard, unbiased evidence of troubling events, improving the delivery of justice.