Congress must defuse the 2024 'time bomb'

With Wisconsin’s congressional delegation in strong support, Congress must rewrite or repeal the Electoral Count Act of 1887 so its language can never again be the basis for overturning the people’s choice for president.

The language needs to be perfectly clear that the vice president’s role is ceremonial. Congress also should raise the threshold for objections, so a few lawmakers bent on disruption can’t tie up the proceedings based on conspiracy theories or for self-promotion. Challenges to our elections should be decided by our courts, not by the politicians whose names are on the ballot. Multiple recounts, audits and more than 60 court decisions rejected Trump and his supporters’ claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, which Trump definitely lost.

“Everyone agrees that the Electoral Count Act is unclear, not internally consistent,” Burden told the State Journal last week. “There are a whole range of interpretations about what it even says, and it’s never been tested in 150 years. So it’s waiting there sort of like a time bomb to create potentially a constitutional crisis.”