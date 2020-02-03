Climate fight gains a surprising and needed ally

With President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial expected to end in acquittal this week, where should Washington go next?

Dare we suggest: climate action.

It might seem far-fetched, given Trump’s backward and closed-minded retreat to fossil fuels that are warming the planet. Yet a Republican senator from Indiana is challenging his fellow conservatives to lead on the pressing issue.

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun’s call for climate solutions is encouraging and badly needed from the GOP. And it should prompt other Republican senators — including Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson of Oshkosh — to help cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Braun was peppered last week on national television with questions about the ongoing impeachment trial and Republican resistance to witnesses. With varying levels of candor, Braun politely responded to nine queries from host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Then he did something surprising and unprompted. As the interview wrapped up, the freshman senator stressed the need to address climate change.

“When you get through this,” Braun told Todd, “you want to get back on those issues that I came here for: the climate discussion. We’re foot draggers on it.”