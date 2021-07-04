Civility and respect are patriotic — just ask Abraham Lincoln

Even on the eve of our nation’s most violent divide, Abraham Lincoln insisted on civility.
“We are not enemies, but friends,” he declared during his first inaugural address in 1861.
One month later, Southern militia fired on Fort Sumter, triggering the Civil War. Four years of bloody battle claimed 620,000 lives, including 12,000 from Wisconsin.
Yet our nation’s greatest president relentlessly sought reconciliation over revenge. He appointed political rivals to his Cabinet. He urged forgiveness for treasonous, defeated soldiers. He modeled respect for all, regardless of color, creed or contention.
“A house divided against itself cannot stand,” Lincoln counseled at the outset of his national political career in 1858, quoting the Bible.
One month before his assassination in 1865, he closed his second inaugural address “with malice toward none, with charity for all.”
“Let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds.”
Today is Independence Day, marking our nation’s founding 245 years ago. The Fourth of July also celebrates our freedoms. These include the ability to say and write what we believe, to peacefully assemble and to petition our government for change.
America is sharply divided today, with the storming of our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, with a surge in gun violence, with racial strife and social unrest sometimes spiraling into riots.
The norms of our political discourse have been shattered. The former president still refuses to concede defeat, and two of his minions from Wisconsin refused to certify the results of our free and fair elections.
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: State task force, George Floyd Justice Act recommend devices to see what really happened
Even in Madison — at the statehouse and City Hall — vicious language and insults have become far too common. Social media fuels rage and reinforces division, rather than encouraging understanding and compromise.
That’s why Lincoln’s shining and patriotic example of courtesy and decorum must never leave us. True patriots show respect for the views and experiences of others, regardless of how sharply we disagree. We are all Americans, after all. So we all must enjoy our freedoms while granting the same rights and privileges to others.
Free speech is at the heart of our democratic values. But we also must listen. We must strive to understand and engage with others — not drown them out with volume and intolerance. Free inquiry and a free-wheeling yet civil debate is the best way — the American way — to ensure the truth is heard, and that the best path forward is taken.
President Joe Biden recently stood outside the White House with a bipartisan team of senators who agreed to a $1.2 trillion plan to fix America’s roads, bridges, pipes and transit.
State Rep. Sheila Stubbs, D-Madison, and Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, recently pulled together law enforcement advocates and social justice activists to adopt significant police reforms for Wisconsin.
This is the diplomacy that moves our state and nation forward, that balances diverse views toward workable compromise.
Our nation’s history of political discourse is certainly messy and often chaotic, with some voices unfairly silenced. Yet America’s ideals — the ones we’re taught in school, the ones that demand equality in the pursuit of happiness — remain buoyed by civility and respectful dialog.
“We must not be enemies,” Lincoln concluded. “Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
Happy Fourth of July!