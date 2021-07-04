Civility and respect are patriotic — just ask Abraham Lincoln

That’s why Lincoln’s shining and patriotic example of courtesy and decorum must never leave us. True patriots show respect for the views and experiences of others, regardless of how sharply we disagree. We are all Americans, after all. So we all must enjoy our freedoms while granting the same rights and privileges to others.

Free speech is at the heart of our democratic values. But we also must listen. We must strive to understand and engage with others — not drown them out with volume and intolerance. Free inquiry and a free-wheeling yet civil debate is the best way — the American way — to ensure the truth is heard, and that the best path forward is taken.

President Joe Biden recently stood outside the White House with a bipartisan team of senators who agreed to a $1.2 trillion plan to fix America’s roads, bridges, pipes and transit.