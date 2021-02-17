Chief Shon Barnes is right: A progressive police force needs body cameras on its officers

The cameras and software for storing video can be expensive, Barnes acknowledged. But they are worth the investment because they help hold officers accountable for their actions, or exonerate officers who haven’t done anything wrong. Cameras serve as neutral and dispassionate observers that get to the truth.

“Communities want body-worn cameras because ... they want to know what happened,” Barnes said. “And I believe they deserve to know as soon as possible — whether good or bad.”

The Legislature last year defined how and when police video must be released to the public, with reasonable exceptions for privacy. That should streamline the process for storing files and responding to open records requests.

Body cameras have “evolved tremendously,” Barnes said. Cameras can be set to turn on automatically when an officer turns on the blue lights of a police vehicle, or when an officer unholsters a gun. Cameras can link with Fitbits and turn on when an officer’s heart rate elevates.

Barnes likes the idea of testing body cameras in Madison soon, though he would prefer they be randomly assigned across the city, rather than being issued in one police district only, as some City Council advocates have proposed.