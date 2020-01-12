Census must lead to fair voting maps in Wisconsin

Wisconsin definitely needs fair voting districts following this year’s important census.

A pair of Democratic lawmakers last week proposed a state constitutional amendment that would assign the task of drawing legislative and congressional districts to a nonpartisan state agency following the once-every-decade count of Wisconsin’s population.

That’s a fine idea. But adopting such an amendment will take years to accomplish, even if support in the Legislature is strong.

The better option, at least for now, is to stick with a bipartisan bill to accomplish the same goal by next year, when voting districts across Wisconsin will be redrawn to reflect increases and shifts in where people live.