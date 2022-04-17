Cambridge solar farm shines bright news for Earth Day

Just in time for Earth Day, state regulators have approved Wisconsin’s largest solar farm to substantially boost clean energy in the fight against climate change.

Congratulations to Public Service Commissioners Rebecca Valcq and Ellen Nowak for voting 2-0 on April 7 in favor of the Koshkonong solar farm near Cambridge in southeastern Dane County.

This is the 12th solar project approved by the PSC — with many more to come — as state leaders strive to offset the burning of imported coal and gas with cleaner, homegrown alternatives. The 2,400-acre, 300-megawatt farm will generate enough energy to power a quarter of Dane County’s homes. It also will include a 165-megawatt lithium-ion battery array to supply power even when the sun isn’t shining.

Credit the developer, Invenergy, for making this happen, and the Wisconsin utilities seeking to purchase the facility: We Energies and Madison Gas and Electric. The solar farm is expensive: $649 million. But our warming planet is much more costly, contributing to stronger storms, heavier rain, deeper flooding and longer droughts. The Koshkonong Solar Energy Center will allow the utilities to shut down coal-fired power plants, which spew heat-trapping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Wisconsin gets less than 2% of its electricity from solar power now, according to Renew Wisconsin. That’s well below the national average of about 5%, with President Joe Biden seeking a nearly tenfold increase to 40% by 2035.

So we’ve got to move faster.

The Koshkonong solar farm, once built by 2025, should boost Wisconsin close to 3%. That will start to make a dent in the nearly 40% of Wisconsin’s electricity that now comes from coal. Solar energy will be cleaner and less expensive for home and business owners. It also will inject more jobs and money into rural economies.

Some neighbors understandably oppose the Koshkonong solar farm. They like living near rustic farm fields. Some views will be ruined. Construction of the solar project could upset the quiet countryside.

But the dire need for cleaner energy is more important for the greater good. Utilities have to go somewhere. And solar farms are much better for neighbors than a coal-fired power plant would be. Farmers are voluntarily renting their land to boost their incomes, and they won’t need to spread fertilizer, which can pollute waterways, or operate as much machinery, including at night.

Critics worry about the panels covering fertile land that grows food. But the federal government already pays some farmers in Wisconsin not to plant crops, and the land will still be available in the future. The developer plans to plant deep-rooted prairie plants around the solar panels to rebuild the soil, reduce runoff, replenish groundwater and benefit wildlife.

Critics say the panels will wear out and have to be thrown away. But everything eventually needs replacement, whether it’s cars, homes or coal boilers. Most solar panels are recyclable. And for any parts that aren’t, sending them to the dump is hardly a concern compared to global warming.

Critics say encouraging panels on rooftops is better than concentrating them on farm fields. But to significantly increase solar generation, we’re going to need to do both.

Critics say the energy from the solar farm might go to other communities outside Dane County. So what? It’s all the same power grid in the end.

Critics say the solar farms could stop Cambridge from growing to the west. Maybe. But the community could grow in other directions or go up. That’s what Madison is increasingly having to do.

Earth Day is Friday, and the Koshkonong solar farm offers some bright news to celebrate. Wisconsin is making progress toward a healthier planet.

Wisconsin State Journal editorial board The views expressed in the editorials are shaped by the board, independent of news coverage decisions elsewhere in the newspaper. STAFF MEMBERS SCOTT MILFRED, Editorial page editor PHIL HANDS, Editorial cartoonist COMMUNITY MEMBERS JANINE GESKE SUSAN SCHMITZ WAYNE STRONG