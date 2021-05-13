Buying a firearm shouldn't be easier than voting

To vote in Wisconsin, you have to register with the government, provide proof of where you live, and show election workers an official identification card.

To buy a gun in Wisconsin — even a military-style weapon — you can quickly and discreetly get one from an unlicensed dealer with little or no scrutiny. You don’t even have to pass a background check when you purchase a gun from a private seller online or at a gun show.

That’s dangerous and needs to change. Buying a gun shouldn’t be easier than voting, especially when our state and nation are suffering a resurgence in mass shootings as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

Congress and the Legislature should finally require consistent background checks on all gun purchases and transfers. That way, if a dangerous person isn’t supposed to have a deadly weapon, a potential sale can be canceled.

Wisconsin denied 3,195 attempts at buying guns last year after flagging applicants as ineligible, often because of criminal records. The federal government rejected some additional requests.