Buy a virtual brat for charity

The World’s Largest Brat Fest is about more than German sausage and live bands. The annual festival’s core purpose is to raise money for 125 charities across our community — everyone from the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin and Badger Honor Flightto the Young Shakespeare Players and Zion City International Church.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Brat Fest over Memorial Day weekend has been canceled. But you still can help the festival’s many worthy causes by buying a virtual brat online.

As of Saturday, virtual donations were close to $25,000, which will double to $50,000 thanks to a matching grant. The goal is to meet if not beat last year’s total for charities of $105,000.

A virtual brat or hot dog costs just $3, and a virtual craft beer is $6. Best of all, they’re fat free. And if you donate more than $60, you’ll receive a “Caring Not Cancelled” Brat Fest T-shirt.

Please go to bratfest.com and give today.

