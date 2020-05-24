Buy a virtual brat for charity

The World’s Largest Brat Fest is about more than German sausage and live bands. The annual festival’s core purpose is to raise money for 125 charities across our community — everyone from the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin and Badger Honor Flightto the Young Shakespeare Players and Zion City International Church.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Brat Fest over Memorial Day weekend has been canceled. But you still can help the festival’s many worthy causes by buying a virtual brat online.
As of Saturday, virtual donations were close to $25,000, which will double to $50,000 thanks to a matching grant. The goal is to meet if not beat last year’s total for charities of $105,000.
A virtual brat or hot dog costs just $3, and a virtual craft beer is $6. Best of all, they’re fat free. And if you donate more than $60, you’ll receive a “Caring Not Cancelled” Brat Fest T-shirt.
Please go to bratfest.com and give today.
Starting a tradition, 1983
The early years, mid-1980s
Working on Labor Day, 1995
Growing crowd, late 1990s
Metcalfe men at Brat Fest, late 1990s
Sharing of tradition, 2002
Celebrity cashiers, 2002
Brat No. 1,000,000
Last time at Hilldale, 2004
Moves to Alliant Center, 2005
Quenching thirst, 2006
Chowing down, 2009
Making a kraut run, 2011
Grilling at Brat Fest, 2013
Puttng on a show, 2015
Tending the grill, 2015
Getting a grip, 2016
Working the Wowballs, 2017
Taking a big bite, 2017
Hot job, 2018
Eating a brat after the show, 2018
Plenty of mustard, 2017
Corn on the cob, 2016
Taste of first brat, 2016
Balancing ball, 2015
Help from mom, 2014
Skinner brothers, 2014
Riding in a wagon, 2014
Waving a flag, 2014
Rocking her glasses, 2014
A big drink, 2014
With the band, 2013
First taste of sausages, 2013
A big bite, 2013
A dollop of ketchup, 2010
Chowing down, 2009
Hot dogs are good, too, 2007
Helping out, 2007
Sticky fingers, 2006
Good to the last bite, 2005
Labor Day weekend, 2004
Adding condiments, 2004
First brat, 2002
