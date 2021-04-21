Building up is better than out

So the McGrath proposal wouldn’t feel out of place, and it likely would attract additional tall buildings nearby. It’s a good spot for them.

The 18-story proposal would create more housing that’s an easy bus or bike ride to Downtown for its residents. It also would be next to what county officials hope will become a blossoming entertainment district at Alliant.

Two buildings would have to be demolished under McGrath’s plans: The Coliseum Bar and The Wonder Bar steakhouse. The Coliseum Bar, built in 1995, has been a popular place to watch games. The Wonder Bar, dating to 1929, has more charm as a Prohibition Era roadhouse. But it hasn’t been designated historic.

A higher priority should be Madison’s housing crisis, with too many workers priced out of the city. More building density — by going up, rather than out — will provide more units and ease sprawl into Dane County farmland. The McGrath proposal is for 291 apartments and 12,500 square feet of commercial space and parking. This includes studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and the developer says he’s open to including some low-cost units.