Bring back SROs to help stem violence in Madison schools

Before that, more than 10 officers responded to a massive brawl Oct. 20 outside East. Other police calls to East from Sept. 1 through Nov. 5 have included reports of battery, disturbances, threats, sex assault and hit and runs.

The level of violence seems unprecedented, and it should change our community conversation about public education.

The question, it turns out, isn’t whether police should be at Madison’s high schools. They still go there almost every day. The real question is: Which kind of police officers does Madison want in its schools?

Do we want officers who don’t know and haven’t developed relationships with students — officers who have to rush to emergencies at the high schools from other parts of the city after conflicts have spun out of control? That’s what we have now, and it isn’t working well.

Or do we want officers who choose to work with young people, who walk the halls and school grounds throughout the day, who serve as role models and build trust so they can stem disputes before they escalate?