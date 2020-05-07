Bloomberg News: The right way to reopen

With more than 70,000 Americans dead, 25 million out of a job, and the economy nearing outright collapse thanks to the coronavirus, it’s understandable that governors nationwide are itching to lift lockdown restrictions and get everyone back to work. Regrettably, doing so is still premature.

Although any reopening will rightly unfold in phases, three essential steps are needed before anything like normal economic activity can resume. All three require the kind of federal leadership that has so far been absent.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The most important step is to ramp up coronavirus testing. Without adequate screening, it’s impossible to know who’s been infected, who’s vulnerable and how widely the virus has spread. Until such data can be reliably collected, it won’t be possible to replace lockdowns with a reliable containment strategy, in which those who contract the virus — and their close contacts — can be quarantined.

Screening everyone with COVID-19 symptoms or exposure will require a substantial increase in testing capacity, widespread use of rapid diagnostics and intricate coordination. By one estimate, the U.S. would need to administer some 5 million tests a day to safely resume social activities, compared with a current capacity of about 300,000 a day. A national strategy is essential for a project of that scale.