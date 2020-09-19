Big Ten football is welcome distraction

Big-time college football is on its way back to Wisconsin, and not a moment too soon. The Big Ten’s decision Wednesday to play a fall season starting in October is exciting and welcome.

It’s also a necessary distraction for a community that’s had its worst year in a long time.

Fall football is special and makes everything else seem normal — even when we all know we’re living in extraordinary times. The brisk, cool air. The bright stadium lights. The annual national debate about whether or not a Big Ten team should have its best team in the College Football Playoff. Paul Bunyan’s Axe, the Heartland Trophy and how bad Bucky Badger will beat up on Minnesota and Iowa. The smell of charcoal and grilled meat. The mindless pleasures of watching a full Saturday of college football.

Let’s be clear, though: Playing or watching football is not the most important thing these days. We’ve got some issues. Primarily, the two P’s: pandemic and politics.