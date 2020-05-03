Big project Downtown looks good, especially during a pandemic

Now ULI wants to revitalize another block on the Square with 300,000 square feet of office space in a glass and stone tower that abides by height limit near the Capitol. Despite its size, the project would largely maintain the scale and historic feel of the streetscape for pedestrians. The glassy office tower would be set back from the Square and cater to tech companies, with 840 underground parking spaces.

Significantly, the three-story American Exchange structure, built in 1871, would be preserved and strengthened with a steel foundation. The building marked for demolition is Centre Seven, which the Landmarks Commission will take up this week.

Centre Seven is actually two stores with differing architecture that were awkwardly combined into one building in the 1970s. Previous owners removed historic finishes and added an atrium to connect them. ULI would demolish the structure but keep its historic features, including clam shell-style windows and ornamental balustrade.

The value of the block would soar, creating more tax base for schools and other public services. The number of people working in the ULI space would increase from about 100 people today to some 2,000. And those workers will shop and dine Downtown. Some will live in the central city. The site is on public transportation routes, including plans for faster buses.