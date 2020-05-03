Big project Downtown looks good, especially during a pandemic

Nearly a half-million people filed for unemployment benefits last month in Wisconsin as the coronavirus pandemic shut down countless businesses and clobbered the economy.
Yet Madison’s building boom keeps going strong.
It’s a testament to the capital city’s allure for developers, and our high quality of life. It also highlights the tremendous impact technology companies and their younger workers are having on Downtown.
The city’s planning director last week said the pace of development proposals hasn’t slowed despite fear of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, a potentially deadly respiratory disease. Several big projects still are moving through the city review process — including a $125 million office tower that would rise on the Capitol Square.
Urban Land Interests wants to dramatically revitalize the 10 block of North Pinckney Street across from the state Capitol. The developers have a long and highly respected track record of remaking buildings in grand ways while preserving history. They’re the developers who put up the large Block 89 project on the Square, which includes Walgreen’s and other storefronts along the 10 block of East Main Street. Office towers rise as high as 10 stories with more than 700 underground parking spaces. The Block 89 project helped transform the Square into the vibrant city core it is today.
Now ULI wants to revitalize another block on the Square with 300,000 square feet of office space in a glass and stone tower that abides by height limit near the Capitol. Despite its size, the project would largely maintain the scale and historic feel of the streetscape for pedestrians. The glassy office tower would be set back from the Square and cater to tech companies, with 840 underground parking spaces.
Significantly, the three-story American Exchange structure, built in 1871, would be preserved and strengthened with a steel foundation. The building marked for demolition is Centre Seven, which the Landmarks Commission will take up this week.
Centre Seven is actually two stores with differing architecture that were awkwardly combined into one building in the 1970s. Previous owners removed historic finishes and added an atrium to connect them. ULI would demolish the structure but keep its historic features, including clam shell-style windows and ornamental balustrade.
The value of the block would soar, creating more tax base for schools and other public services. The number of people working in the ULI space would increase from about 100 people today to some 2,000. And those workers will shop and dine Downtown. Some will live in the central city. The site is on public transportation routes, including plans for faster buses.
More than half of the project site is now used for parking, which is a waste of valuable land. With greater density and better use, the development will help slow urban sprawl and prevent gridlock on city streets.
We like what we see, and look forward to more detail, including how much the developers might seek in public assistance for underground parking.
Despite the health scare and economic blow COVID-19 has delivered, Madison will overcome this challenge and continue to grow. The ULI proposal comes at just the right time to keep the city’s momentum going.
