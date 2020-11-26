Be thankful: The Roaring '20s could repeat

If we continue to be careful and limit our exposure, our reward should be a soaring economy and burst of sociability as COVID-19 subsides. That’s what happened in the 1920s, with flappers, jazz, cars, movies and Art Deco design. If anything, they had too much fun a century ago.

Who knows what the 2020s will bring? But this much is clear: You’ll be able to visit your friends again, send your children back to school, and hug grandma and grandpa. That’s what we miss most.

Be especially thankful today for those who have fought this pandemic on the front lines, in some cases risking their lives. That includes the doctors, nurses, caregivers and others. Be thankful for the scientists figuring out how to defeat the virus.