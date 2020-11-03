Be patient and have faith in a fair election

This could take a while.

With nearly 2 million people in Wisconsin casting early ballots before Election Day, poll workers had a lot more work to do. They had to flatten and feed all those absentee ballots into machines for counting. And by state law, they couldn't start the process until Tuesday.

So in Milwaukee, the state's largest city, election officials were predicting it could take until early Wednesday morning to tally all their votes.

And if the race for president is close across the country, declaring a winner could take days or longer, given the likelihood of court challenges. That's because some states, such as pivotal Pennsylvania, must count ballots they receive in the mail through Friday, assuming they were postmarked by Election Day.

The American people must be patient. What we definitely should not be is paranoid.

Election officials -- especially in Wisconsin -- have a long and strong track record of dutifully and accurately processing votes. Even when mistakes are made, they have been quickly detected and fixed.