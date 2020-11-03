Be patient and have faith in a fair election

This could take a while.
With nearly 2 million people in Wisconsin casting early ballots before Election Day, poll workers had a lot more work to do. They had to flatten and feed all those absentee ballots into machines for counting. And by state law, they couldn't start the process until Tuesday.
So in Milwaukee, the state's largest city, election officials were predicting it could take until early Wednesday morning to tally all their votes.
And if the race for president is close across the country, declaring a winner could take days or longer, given the likelihood of court challenges. That's because some states, such as pivotal Pennsylvania, must count ballots they receive in the mail through Friday, assuming they were postmarked by Election Day.
The American people must be patient. What we definitely should not be is paranoid.
Election officials -- especially in Wisconsin -- have a long and strong track record of dutifully and accurately processing votes. Even when mistakes are made, they have been quickly detected and fixed.
Skeptics still point to the 14,000 votes in Brookfield that were notoriously left out of an election night tally for state Supreme Court in 2011. But the error was caught the next day, and an elaborate investigation determined the flub was unintentional. Wisconsin moved on, confident the final results were accurate and adopting safeguards.
More recently, in 2017, after Wisconsin learned the Russian government had targeted our state's voter registration system, an investigation found no evidence the hackers gained access to voting information. Wisconsin also forbids its voting machines from being connected to the internet, making them very difficult to access or manipulate.
In 2018, an audit of more than 135,000 ballots from 186 randomly chosen sites in Wisconsin uncovered no problems.
State elections officials insist ballot and election security has been tightened this year, thanks in part to federal money. And because so many people across Wisconsin dutifully voted absentee -- close to two-thirds as many people as the total vote for president four years ago -- most lines at the polls Tuesday were short or nonexistent.
Federal officials Monday afternoon reported no signs of malicious cyber activity. A federal judge also ordered a sweep of some postal distribution centers, including in Wisconsin, to ensure no votes were left behind.
So take a deep breath, Wisconsin. Relax and let the votes be counted, even if that takes longer than usual. We're in the middle of a pandemic, after all, with the risk from a deadly disease scrambling our routines and expectations.
Have faith in American democracy. Trust our election system's ability to pick a president and other leaders fairly and accurately.
