Balance the needs of Madison's schools with affordable housing crisis

When Madison collects and spends more property taxes for schools, it also raises the cost of housing. Property tax bills go up for homeowners as well as landlords, who often pass the expense on to tenants in higher rent.

That’s why the Madison School Board must balance both concerns — especially as the district moves toward two large school referendums in the fall.

Polling by the Madison School District suggests public support is strong for a $315 million referendum for school buildings. The city’s high schools are all more than a half-century old and need significant work. The School Board is prioritizing the construction of an elementary school on the South Side, so children there don’t have to bus miles out of their neighborhood, and so parents can be more involved. Another priority is to consolidate an alternative high school program.

A poll last fall suggested 74% of likely voters would support such a facilities referendum. Even when told the referendum could cost the average Madison homeowner about $200 more a year in higher taxes, support was still at 69%.