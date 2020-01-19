Balance the needs of Madison's schools with affordable housing crisis

Madison’s priorities sometimes conflict.
To help more young people succeed at school — a noble cause — our community spends a lot of money on public education. The Madison School District spends more than $14,000 per student on instruction — third-highest among the state’s 10 largest districts, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
At the same time, Madison badly needs more affordable housing. Madison has high rents that require a worker to earn more than $21 an hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment, according to the National Low Income Housing Association. About 12,000 lower-income households in Dane County devote more than 50 percent of their income to housing cost, according to a UW-Madison study.
When Madison collects and spends more property taxes for schools, it also raises the cost of housing. Property tax bills go up for homeowners as well as landlords, who often pass the expense on to tenants in higher rent.
That’s why the Madison School Board must balance both concerns — especially as the district moves toward two large school referendums in the fall.
Polling by the Madison School District suggests public support is strong for a $315 million referendum for school buildings. The city’s high schools are all more than a half-century old and need significant work. The School Board is prioritizing the construction of an elementary school on the South Side, so children there don’t have to bus miles out of their neighborhood, and so parents can be more involved. Another priority is to consolidate an alternative high school program.
A poll last fall suggested 74% of likely voters would support such a facilities referendum. Even when told the referendum could cost the average Madison homeowner about $200 more a year in higher taxes, support was still at 69%.
The public appears less convinced of a second possible referendum, seeking voter permission to exceed state-imposed revenue limits. The district is considering asking voters for as much as $36 million more for operations, phased in over four years. That could raise property taxes by another $200 a year on the average home.
The school district’s poll found that 55% of respondents were supportive of extra money for operations, while 29% were opposed and 16% weren’t sure.
We look forward to learning more in the coming months about the school district’s plans for the Nov. 3 election — and not just the impact on our schools, but also on housing.
Property values have been rising at about 6 percent in Madison, and the Madison School District last fall raised its portion of the property tax by an estimated $117 to $3,270 on the average-value home of $295,000. The increase was twice the rate of inflation, with school staff earning average salary increases of more than 4%.
This comes just four years after voters approved a $26 million operating referendum, which is fully phased in as of this year.
We love Madison’s schools, which are key to the city’s success. We also are deeply concerned about the city’s affordable housing crisis. How much higher will the proposed building and operational referendums push not just property taxes but rents?
Further analysis and convincing are needed before voters go to the polls.
