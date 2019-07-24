From a partisan perspective, it wasn’t surprising that the Republican-run Legislature rejected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ request for $30 million to help remake the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Conservative lawmakers aren’t keen on doing favors for the new governor and the city’s most liberal city.
But from a Wisconsin perspective, the investment made sense and should be reconsidered in the next state budget — with more effort between now and then to build bipartisan support.
Transforming the Alliant Energy Center on Madison’s South Side is vital to the region and the state, not just Madison and Dane County, which owns the center. Many of the center’s biggest events cater to rural interests, including the World Dairy Expo and Midwest Horse Fair, which will be in jeopardy without significant improvements at the site.
Dane County still hopes to move ahead with a major redevelopment project, despite its financial setback with the state. County officials last week approved a $200,000 design contract for a bigger Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center. The hall would expand to include a large ballroom, kitchen, service corridors and storage space.
Eventually, county officials hope to implement a $300 million master plan for the 165-acre site, with both public and private investment. The goal is to create a more exciting destination to keep and attract big events. Plans call for a new entrance plaza, a much more walkable campus, show ring, road improvements, hotels, restaurants, retail and entertainment venues. The domed Coliseum, built a half century ago, would be significantly upgraded.
Local officials hope to better connect the Alliant Energy Center with Downtown Madison, which should remain a priority.
A Minneapolis-based design firm warned county officials last year that customers who book at the Alliant Energy Center have called for better and more amenities and could bolt if enhancements aren’t made. Losing, for example, the World Dairy Expo wouldn’t just cost more than 75,000 visitors and $50 million in business annually. It also would damage Wisconsin’s reputation as a world leader in all things dairy.
This shouldn’t be a partisan issue. Former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson helped build Exhibition Hall, and former GOP Gov. Scott Walker backed the construction of two livestock pavilions that opened in 2014. Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said the proposed expansion has merit, which is encouraging.
Reinvigorating the Alliant Energy Center isn’t about helping Madison, though it would. This project is much bigger and broader than that. A better Alliant Energy Center will benefit all of Wisconsin.
The state should step up again as a financial partner to ensure success.
