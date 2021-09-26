All in favor of teaching civics in Wisconsin high schools, say aye — 'Aye!'

We’re not fans of the state piling mandates on local schools. But insisting that civics is taught in a meaningful way to younger generations it too important not to require. It helps build a better informed and more engaged citizenry. Civics encourages critical thinking, respectful debate and an appreciation for the freedoms and responsibilities we all share in our democracy.

Jill Underly, Wisconsin’s superintendent of schools and a former civics teacher, supports that goal.

“Of course I want to work with our Legislature to change our laws to require credits in civics for students to graduate from a Wisconsin high school,” she said Thursday.

Unfortunately, politics has infected the cause. Underly was upset she wasn’t consulted about Vos’ bill, which she registered against. She also faults the speaker for rushing the proposal.

She has a point. Vos introduced his bill Sept. 15 and held a public hearing the next day. That provided little chance for the public to have its say.

Vos has scheduled an Assembly vote for Tuesday — less than two weeks after introducing it. The Senate should be more deliberative as it considers the bill.