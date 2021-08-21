Afghan refugees deserve a warm Wisconsin welcome

Erickson, who left the National Guard in 2013 as a captain, now works as a chief sales officer for a community bank in Oregon, just south of Madison. He’s been talking by phone to Rocky — whose real name isn’t being disclosed for his protection — pretty much every day since the Taliban quickly took over Afghanistan as American forces were pulling out in recent weeks. Erickson is doing everything he can to help Rocky find safe passage into the Kabul airport for transport to America as a refugee.

“We were fighting the Taliban side by side with each other,” Erickson said. “I can’t think of a situation that more justifies asylum or citizenship.”

Tens of thousands of Afghans who helped the Americans over the last 20 years in Afghanistan are trying to flee their nation to avoid persecution if not death. Many are expected to arrive soon at Fort McCoy, about 110 miles northwest of Madison in Monroe County, and then resettle with help from nonprofits such as Jewish Social Services in Madison.